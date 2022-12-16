Man and infant dead following crash in Gilbert, police say

article

Gilbert Police officials are investigating a crash Kath left two people dead, and sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement released by police, crews responded to a two-car crash to the west of Elliot and Recker Roads shortly after 3:45 p.m.

"A truck was traveling westbound when it struck a red passenger car traveling eastbound as it made a left-hand turn to go north on Cole," read a portion of the statement.

A man and an infant were passengers inside the red car, according to officials. Both were declared dead at the scene.

"The female driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement. "The driver of the truck was not injured but was arrested for possible impairment."

Elliot Road, according to officials, is expected to be closed from Recker Road to Kenneth Lane for the next few hours.

