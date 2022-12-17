Arizona man crashes into car, tries to kill driver to 'get the demon out': police

A man has been accused of crashing into a car in Goodyear and attempting to kill the driver while two kids were in the vehicle.

Police say Surprise resident Jesse Michael Scott, 32, rear-ended a vehicle near Estrella Parkway and Romley Road on Dec. 15.

Scott reportedly then tried to choke out the male driver, who was able to fight back and call 911. The victim's two toddler children were sitting in the backseat when the assault happened.

Bystanders helped pin down the 32-year-old until police arrived.

Scott told police that he heard voices in his head and claimed the devil took over his body, saying "The devil tricked me tonight."

He reportedly admitted that he intended to kill the man "in an attempt to expel the demon" from inside him, according to court documents.

He faces an attempted murder and aggravated assault charge.

Jesse Michael Scott

