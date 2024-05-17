Mesa families come together to remember schoolmates who died from cancer

Two families are united by something that no family, or especially a child, should have to go through.

Alex Etheridge passed away from cancer when he was just 13 years old. On Thursday, the elementary school he went to in Mesa honored Alex as well as a young girl named Bryttn Earlywine. Bryttn also died after a brutal battle with cancer.

The Etheridge family lost Alex in July 2023.

"It’s been nearly two years since he (Alex) actually was a student here, so the fact that they still find it important to talk about him, means a lot," mother Jessica Etheridge said.

The Earlywine family lost Bryttn a few months earlier, in March 2023.

"She was sharp and funny and she affected people," Diana Earlywine said. "They loved her. If you knew her, you loved her, and she loved you."

Both children attended MacArthur Elementary School in Mesa.

"It’s a nice way to be able to do what we can at MacArthur Elementary School to help celebrate the lives of Bryttn and Alex," Principal Mark Norris said.

Outside on the playground, there are now two tables with two plaques that honor Alex and Bryttn.

Besides family, friends and teachers were also there to see the dedication.

"We felt so much love and support here, her whole school year," Diana Earlywine said.

Bryttn was first diagnosed with leukemia as a young child. She went through two years of treatment and then was given the all clear.

But it came back when she was 10 years old. The strong girl who loved dancing, music and art died when she was 12.

Bryttn Earlywine and Alex Etheridge (Earlywine and Etheridge Families)

Alex, who was a talented drummer and musician, was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2022. His story received international attention.

He met a number of famous people and jammed out with Travis Barker of Blink-182. He died when he was 13.

The school wants to make sure that the two bright lights will be remembered by those who loved them and talked about by children who did not know them, but who will learn about them.

"We really appreciate the lasting legacy that it will create for him," Brian Etheridge said. "That’s one of the things you always worry about with the loss of a child, is who's going to remember him, how he'll be remembered. So, to have something permanent, it’s the only school he ever attended, it means a lot."