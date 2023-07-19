Expand / Collapse search
Arizona teen who met Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker during Phoenix concert has passed away

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 10:26PM
Cancer
FOX 10 Phoenix

(Earlier Report) Arizona cancer fighter finds solace in music

Music, for some people, brings people together and helps them forget the problems they face. For one teen in Arizona who is in an intense battle against cancer, that is particularly true. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara reports. (This report first aired in May 2022, prior to Alex's passing)

PHOENIX - We have a sad update on a story we first reported on in mid-May.

Alex Etheridge, an Arizona teen who was battling bone cancer, has passed away, according to family members.

Alex had been battling cancer since January 2022. We first brought you his story when he recorded a song with the band Soul Asylum, and in June, we had an update weeks later, when he met his idol, drummer Travis Barker from Blink 182.

The meetup was made possible by Australian social media influencer Samuel Weidenhofer.

"I found the FOX 10 article about Alex and how he drummed with Soul Asylum, I believe it was," Weidenhofer said. "When I found the story, I knew in my power, I had to come all the way from Melbourne, Australia to Phoenix to bless him, and give him a once in a lifetime opportunity."

"It was crazy," said Alex, after the Blink 182 concert. "None of it felt real. I was in there with all the famous people. I felt like I was dreaming after going through such hard days in the hospital."

Alex was 13, and family members said service plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

Alex's CaringBridge page

https://www.caringbridge.org/public/imwithalex