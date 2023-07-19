Arizona teen who met Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker during Phoenix concert has passed away

We have a sad update on a story we first reported on in mid-May.

Alex Etheridge, an Arizona teen who was battling bone cancer, has passed away, according to family members.

Alex had been battling cancer since January 2022. We first brought you his story when he recorded a song with the band Soul Asylum, and in June, we had an update weeks later, when he met his idol, drummer Travis Barker from Blink 182.

The meetup was made possible by Australian social media influencer Samuel Weidenhofer.

"I found the FOX 10 article about Alex and how he drummed with Soul Asylum, I believe it was," Weidenhofer said. "When I found the story, I knew in my power, I had to come all the way from Melbourne, Australia to Phoenix to bless him, and give him a once in a lifetime opportunity."

"It was crazy," said Alex, after the Blink 182 concert. "None of it felt real. I was in there with all the famous people. I felt like I was dreaming after going through such hard days in the hospital."

Alex was 13, and family members said service plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

Alex's CaringBridge page

https://www.caringbridge.org/public/imwithalex