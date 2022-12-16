Cochise County deputy resigns after hit-and-run arrest
DOUGLAS, Ariz. - A Cochise County sheriff's deputy has resigned after he was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash.
Abraham Peraza was off-duty on Dec. 9 when he allegedly hit a parked car in Douglas and left the scene.
Officers eventually found a vehicle that had damage consistent with the collision and met Peraza, the driver.
"Based on observations made by the responding officers, a DUI investigation was conducted which resulted in Peraza's arrest," said Douglas Police.
Peraza was placed on paid administrative leave, but has since quit the force.