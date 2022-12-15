Surprise man arrested for allegedly exploiting Casa Grande teenage girl sexually, police say

Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they have arrested a West Valley man for allegedly sexually exploiting a Casa Grande girl.

According to a statement released on Dec. 15, 47-year-old Joel Disanto of Surprise was arrested on Dec. 14 in North Phoenix, in a joint effort between Casa Grande Police and Phoenix Police.

Investigators say the investigation against Disanto began in late October.

"During the investigation, it was discovered a local 15-year-old female met Disanto for sexual encounters. Much of this information was discovered through various social media sites used by the suspect and the victim," read a portion of Casa Grande Police's statement. "Detectives discovered significant information and evidence on Disanto’s social media accounts demonstrating sexual predator activities."

Detectives also say Disanto is registered sex offender.

Casa Grande Police officials say they will be submitting charges of Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Child Sex Trafficking, and Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation against Disanto to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for review. An investigation remains active and ongoing.

