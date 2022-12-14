Sex offender arrested near Buckeye school after reports of 'suspicious vehicle' around campus

article

A convicted sex offender faces DUI and probation violation charges after staff at Buckeye Elementary School reported seeing a "suspicious vehicle" driving around campus.

On Dec. 12 at around 3 p.m., school authorities reported seeing a man in a white car driving back and forth in an alley where students tend to leave campus after school.

"Staff also said the driver parked nearby and was watching students on the playground," police said.

The school resource officer found a car matching the suspect vehicle description and tried to pull it over, but the driver allegedly fled and blew past a stop sign.

Authorities say that same car was found at a gas station near Monroe and 5th Street a short time later. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but it ran away again and nearly hit another car in the process.

Eventually, as more officers were called to the area, police were able to stop the vehicle near Miller and Baseline roads.

The driver, Miguel de Jesus Ramirez Diaz, reportedly appeared to be impaired.

Diaz was arrested and booked on a number of charges. The 40-year-old is also on probation for a sex crimes conviction, police said.

"Maintaining safety around our schools is a top priority for the Buckeye Police Department which has seven school resource officers assigned to schools in our community," police said in a statement. "We encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity around schools to please call police."

