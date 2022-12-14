Man shot at Westgate after commotion during Rod Wave concert

Reports of shots fired at a Rod Wave concert ended with an actual shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Tuesday night, Glendale police said.

The incident began after people reported that there were shots fired inside Desert Diamond Arena during the hip-hop concert, causing the crowd to rush out of the venue just before 11 p.m.

However, police say they confirmed no shots were fired inside the arena.

Not long after, there were reports of a fight outside, and a 33-year-old man was shot. The man was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The victim told police the fight started after he bumped into someone and got into an argument with them.

"Officers were informed the victim had left the concert and was on the east side of the entertainment district," police said. "The victim bumped into another person and an argument ensued."

That person left, but he reportedly came back and shot the 33-year-old.

The male suspect has not been found.

