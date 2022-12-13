Roman's Oasis in Goodyear is moving due to a road widening project, but just 50 feet away

A 100-year-old bar in Goodyear is getting ready to be torn down because of a road widening project, but this isn't the end for Roman's Oasis.

The bar is just a few feet from the street, on Yuma Road near 165th Avenue, and the owner says this isn't goodbye forever, because the new bar will be built 50 feet away from where it is now.

Roman's Oasis isn't your typical bar.

"This bar started in early 1900s," says Myra Curtis, the daughter of the owner who passed it down.

It's been passed down from generation to generation, from one family to another.

"The Deroser family came to this property, and they built this little slice of heaven. They built a home for their family and this bar. At that time, it was about 1,800 square feet," Myra said.

Roman Comer took over in the 1980s.

"So he took what was then the bar in the restaurant, 2,800 square feet to 9,000 square feet, which is what we have now. Some people call it a dance hall, some people call it a tavern, a bar or a restaurant with a bar, but we are just kind of a neighborhood community center," Myra said.

It's now in the hands of his daughter, Myra, and his granddaughter, Sarah Curtis.

"My grandfather was a big advocate of lending a hand up, not so much just giving a handout," Sarah said.

The two are sad to see the original building go, but will preserve any piece of history they can that make this bar one of a kind.

Once it's time to move in the spring of 2024, they'll need help moving all the memorabilia to their new location. Some of their loyal customers have already offered.