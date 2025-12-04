Uninvolved woman shot, injured during Phoenix dispute

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief A woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon in Phoenix after being struck by gunfire during a fight between two other women near 4th Street and Southern Avenue. Phoenix Police have identified all individuals involved in the dispute that escalated into the shooting and say an investigation is ongoing.



A woman is going to be OK after being shot while two women were in a fight, the Phoenix Police Department said.

What we know:

The Dec. 4 shooting happened in the area of 4th Street and Southern Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Police responded and learned two women were arguing, and it escalated into a fight.

"One of the subjects had removed a gun and fired a number of shots. One of the shots struck an adult woman who was not involved in the fight. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

Investigators said everyone involved in the fight has been identified, but no names have been released to the media.

What's next:

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Map of where the shooting happened