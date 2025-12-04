Expand / Collapse search

Uninvolved woman shot, injured during Phoenix dispute

By
Published  December 4, 2025 6:45pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Brief

    • A woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon in Phoenix after being struck by gunfire during a fight between two other women near 4th Street and Southern Avenue.
    • Phoenix Police have identified all individuals involved in the dispute that escalated into the shooting and say an investigation is ongoing.

PHOENIX - A woman is going to be OK after being shot while two women were in a fight, the Phoenix Police Department said.

What we know:

The Dec. 4 shooting happened in the area of 4th Street and Southern Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Police responded and learned two women were arguing, and it escalated into a fight.

"One of the subjects had removed a gun and fired a number of shots. One of the shots struck an adult woman who was not involved in the fight. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

Investigators said everyone involved in the fight has been identified, but no names have been released to the media.

What's next:

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

