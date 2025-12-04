Uninvolved woman shot, injured during Phoenix dispute
PHOENIX - A woman is going to be OK after being shot while two women were in a fight, the Phoenix Police Department said.
What we know:
The Dec. 4 shooting happened in the area of 4th Street and Southern Avenue at around 4 p.m.
Police responded and learned two women were arguing, and it escalated into a fight.
"One of the subjects had removed a gun and fired a number of shots. One of the shots struck an adult woman who was not involved in the fight. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," police said.
Investigators said everyone involved in the fight has been identified, but no names have been released to the media.
What's next:
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Map of where the shooting happened