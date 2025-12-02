Tempe Little Caesars Shooting: Family of slain worker speak out

The Brief The family of one of the two victims in a deadly shooting at a Tempe Little Caesars on Dec. 1 is speaking out. 27-year-old Benjaman Visser Jr. was arrested in connection with the shooting of 32-year-old Shaquille Simmons and 21-year-old Mary Visser "All he did was show up to work, and that caused his death," said the father of one of the victims.



One day after two people were shot and killed at a Little Caesars location in Tempe, we are hearing from the family of one of the victims.

The backstory:

The Dec. 1 incident happened in the area of Guadalupe and Rural roads at around 9 a.m.

Tempe Police said 27-year-old Benjaman Visser Jr. was arrested in connection to the shooting of the victims, who were employees of the restaurant.

"Officers were in the area of Rural Rd. and Guadalupe Rd. when they heard shots ring out. Officers found Visser who was still on scene with a gun in his hand. Officers detained Visser. The victims were both employees of Little Caesar’s and were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Both victims, a male and female, died of their injuries at the hospital," Tempe Police said.

In a statement released by Tempe Police on the night of Dec. 1, the victims were identified as 32-year-old Shaquille Simmons and 21-year-old Mary Visser.

"Benjamin and Mary were married," read a portion of the statement.

Little Caesars has released a statement on the matter, which reads:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic incident that occurred yesterday in Tempe, Arizona. Our thoughts are with our crew members’ families and all those affected. We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate and are supporting our local restaurant team and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."

What They're Saying:

On Dec. 2, we heard from Simmons' brother, as well as his father.

"Sad that someone could do that over assumptions, not having facts or proof or anything, and just being so jealous," said Simmons' brother, Leron.

"Him trying to be a good person, a good citizen, and it cost his life. I talk to my son. He didn't have no interest in that woman. It was something on that guy," said Simmons' father, Tim. "All he did was show up to work, and that caused his death."