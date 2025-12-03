Tempe Marketplace shooting: Man accused of murder, armed robbery

The Brief Dominic Baysinger, 19, was fatally shot on Dec. 1 in the Tempe Marketplace parking lot near RoadRunner Sports while attempting to complete an online transaction with a suspect, according to Tempe Police. The suspect in the shooting, Fernando Gallegos, was arrested and is accused of murder and armed robbery. Gallegos was booked into jail and is being held on a $1.2 million bond.



An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting at Tempe Marketplace that left a man dead.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Dec. 1 at around 11 a.m. in the parking lot near RoadRunner Sports at McClintock Drive and Rio Solado Parkway.

Tempe Police say 19-year-old Dominic Baysinger and his girlfriend were meeting someone to complete an online sale when the shooting happened.

Baysinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Update:

The suspect in the shooting, Fernando Gallegos, made his initial court appearance on Dec. 2.

Prosecutors say Gallegos shot and killed Baysinger after meeting to exchange money and a ring for a gun.

During the hearing, prosecutors asked the judge for a cash bond of $1.2 million, saying the crime was planned.

"This could have been completely avoided had the suspect, on December 1st, not decided to commit an armed robbery and ultimately shoot and kill the 19-year-old victim," prosecutors said.

The judge granted the state's request, despite objections from Gallegos' attorney, who said he works for Amazon, has a family to support and has no criminal record.

What's next:

Gallegos is accused of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He will be back in court next week for a status conference and preliminary hearing.

Fernando Gallegos (MCSO)

Map of where the shooting happened