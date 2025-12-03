Expand / Collapse search

Tempe Marketplace shooting: Man accused of murder, armed robbery

By and
Updated  December 3, 2025 9:18am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arrest made in deadly Tempe Marketplace shooting

Arrest made in deadly Tempe Marketplace shooting

Fernando Gallegos is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Dominic Baysinger in the parking lot near RoadRunner Sports on Dec. 1. Gallegos is being held on a $1.2 million cash bond.

The Brief

    • Dominic Baysinger, 19, was fatally shot on Dec. 1 in the Tempe Marketplace parking lot near RoadRunner Sports while attempting to complete an online transaction with a suspect, according to Tempe Police.
    • The suspect in the shooting, Fernando Gallegos, was arrested and is accused of murder and armed robbery.
    • Gallegos was booked into jail and is being held on a $1.2 million bond.

TEMPE, Ariz. - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting at Tempe Marketplace that left a man dead.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Dec. 1 at around 11 a.m. in the parking lot near RoadRunner Sports at McClintock Drive and Rio Solado Parkway.

Tempe Police say 19-year-old Dominic Baysinger and his girlfriend were meeting someone to complete an online sale when the shooting happened.

Baysinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

(previous report): Police ID man killed in Tempe Marketplace shooting

(previous report): Police ID man killed in Tempe Marketplace shooting

Police have identified the person shot and killed at Tempe Marketplace on Dec. 1 as Dominic Baysinger, 19.

Update:

The suspect in the shooting, Fernando Gallegos, made his initial court appearance on Dec. 2.

Prosecutors say Gallegos shot and killed Baysinger after meeting to exchange money and a ring for a gun.

During the hearing, prosecutors asked the judge for a cash bond of $1.2 million, saying the crime was planned.

"This could have been completely avoided had the suspect, on December 1st, not decided to commit an armed robbery and ultimately shoot and kill the 19-year-old victim," prosecutors said.

The judge granted the state's request, despite objections from Gallegos' attorney, who said he works for Amazon, has a family to support and has no criminal record.

What's next:

Gallegos is accused of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He will be back in court next week for a status conference and preliminary hearing.

Fernando Gallegos (MCSO)

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Fernando Gallegos' initial court appearance on Dec. 2 and a previous FOX 10 report on Dec. 1, 2025.

Crime and Public SafetyTempeNews