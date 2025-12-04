Kyrene de la Sierra: New air quality test scheduled after roof replacement woes

article

The Brief Kyrene School District officials have provided an update on when Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School will reopen. Kyrene de la Sierra's school campus has been closed since August due to air quality worries. Students at the school have been relocated to two nearby schools as a temporary measure.



Kyrene School District officials have given an update on when students will return to one of their elementary schools in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix.

What we know:

In an update released by the district on Dec. 3, officials said construction crews at Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School are completing work on the skylights, as well as conducting a deep cleaning inside the school building.

"Formal air quality testing is scheduled for this Friday. Results will be shared with families and staff as soon as they are available, but please note that this process can take at least a week," read a portion of their statement.

Dig deeper:

School officials say pending clear results from the air quality test, they will start moving furniture, supplies and materials back to the school. In addition, they have designated Friday, Dec. 19 as an "asynchronous learning day."

"Students will receive assignments to complete at home and submit for attendance credit," school officials wrote. "The asynchronous day will provide time for teachers to finish packing personal items and for Kyrene teams to move essential technology and final materials to Sierra before winter break."

Students, meanwhile, are scheduled to return to campus on Jan. 6, 2026 for the start of the second semester.

Timeline:

On Aug. 3, district officials announced that students at Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary will move to remote learning due to air quality concerns. A subsequent report found high levels of total volatile organic compounds. The school was undergoing a roof replacement project at the time.

The district later sent all students at Sierra to Kyrene Altadeña Middle School and Kyrene de los Cerritos Elementary School. Both schools share the same campus in the Foothills area of Ahwatukee.

Where Kyrene de la Sierra is located