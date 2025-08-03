Kyrene de la Sierra: Ahwatukee elementary school closes temporarily amid air quality concerns

The Brief Kyrene de la Sierra, which is located near Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway and Desert Foothill Parkway in Ahwatukee, will close its doors temporarily. Students at the elementary school will move to remote learning until after the fall break. Air quality issues were cited as the reason to move to remote learning.



Officials with the Kyrene School District announced on Aug. 3 that one of their elementary schools in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix will be closed through fall break.

What we know:

Per a notice that is posted to the school's website, officials say students at Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School will move to remote learning, starting on August 4, due to concerns over air quality.

"Multiple air quality tests conducted over the weekend inside the school indicated elevated particulate levels. This does not mean the particulates are harmful or even that the levels are harmful. However, official results of the air quality tests will take 5-7 days, and we will not take any risks with staff and student health," read a portion of the notice.

According to the notice, the school is undergoing a roof construction project. The school year began at the school on July 23.

Dig deeper:

School officials say regardless of results from the air quality tests, students will not return to campus until after fall break. The school's fall break is set to start on Monday, September 29, and end on Friday, October 10.

"This will allow us to expedite roof construction so the portion of the work involving asphalt and off-gassing would be complete by October, when students return to campus," read a portion of the statement.

Per the school's website, transportation will still be provided on Aug. 4, should parents not know that the school is moving to remote learning. "Students will be supervised until we can contact a parent or guardian for pickup," read a portion of the notice.

Officials also say a number of steps have been taken to address potential risks, such as replacing air filters and placing air scrubbers around campus.

Where the school is located