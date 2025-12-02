Pedestrian killed in Phoenix crash: PD

The Brief Phoenix Police say a man is dead following a pedestrian crash in Phoenix. The crash happened near 32nd Street and Broadway Road.



Police are investigating a crash in Phoenix that left a pedestrian dead on Dec. 2.

What we know:

According to a brief statement released by Phoenix Police, officers were sent to the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult male pedestrian and vehicle involved. Life saving measures were attempted, but the man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to identify the pedestrian who died as a result of the crash.

Dig deeper:

According to reports, no one in either of the cars were seriously hurt. Everyone stayed on scene, and impairment does not appear to have played a role in the crash.

