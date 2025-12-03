Mercedes Vega murder: Maricopa County prosecutors to seek death penalty for suspects

The Brief The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty against Sencere Hayes and Cudjoe Young. Both men are accused of killing Mercedes Vega. Vega's body was found inside a burned vehicle in 2023.



Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say they intend to seek the death penalty against two men who are accused of killing Mercedes Vega in 2023.

The backstory:

Vega's body was found inside a burned vehicle in April 2023, along Interstate 10 near Tonopah. We previously reported that prior to her death, Vega was seen around Mill Avenue in Tempe with her friends.

The medical examiner's report revealed that she had been shot, had bleach in her throat, and that she died from smoke inhalation.

What we know:

Per the statement, prosecutors say they have filed a Notice of Intent to seek the death penalty for 23-year-old Sencere Hayes and 29-year-old Cudjoe Young.

"I believe the death penalty is an appropriate sentencing consideration for the jury for these two defendants," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, in the statement. "We will continue to pursue justice for Mercedes Vega and her family."

We previously reported that both Hayes and Young have pleaded not guilty in the case.