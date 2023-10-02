Who killed Mercedes Vega? Burned body of Tempe woman found months ago, still unsolved

On April 17, 2023, the burned body of Mercedes Vega was found in the backseat of a car along the side of Interstate 10 in Tonopah.

Five months later, friends and family are doing everything they can to prevent the case from going cold.

Vega was last seen around Mill Avenue in Tempe with her friends the night before she was found dead. On Oct. 2, they returned to that street to pass out flyers and see if anyone knows anything about her death.

"Our dear friend Mercedes was a loving daughter, an amazing friend, and a confidante to many people," said Marlene Encinas, a friend. "She did not deserve this, at all."

On April 16th, her friends say she was abducted from her apartment. DPS troopers discovered her body in a burning car a day later.

DPS initially responded for the reports of a car on fire, but MCSO is handling the death investigation.

While detectives are working the case, her friends are trying to help by passing out flyers to find answers and whoever is responsible for taking the life of a woman they call outspoken, loyal, and unapologetically herself.

"We’re just worried that whoever did this is still out there, and we just want justice for her," said Jelena, another friend.

Loved ones plan to pass out more flyers in Phoenix to see in anyone knows what happened.











