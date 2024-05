One man is dead and another is expected to survive following a shooting late Thursday night in north Phoenix.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The victim was not identified.

No further details on the shooting have been released by Phoenix Police.

Map of area where the shooting happened