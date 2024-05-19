Expand / Collapse search
Richie Josef: Man goes missing near Bartlett Lake as massive wildfire burns

Published  May 19, 2024 7:21pm MST
Missing Persons
Richie Josef

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Close to the Wildcat Fire on Sunday night, rescue crews are searching for a missing man.

Richie Josef was last seen walking near Bartlett Lake on Saturday, May 18, and then vanished.

He's now been missing for more than 24 hours. A missing person bulletin says he was last seen wearing yellow.

His friends were forced to leave the lake because of wildfire evacuations.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are using boats, sonar, and a helicopter hoping to find him.

Authorities say the fire is not having any impact on the search.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477).

Wildcat Fire grows to 12,100 acres

Map of where Bartlett Lake is: