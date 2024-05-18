Wildcat Fire grows to approximately 500, causes road closures near Bartlett Lake

article

A new wildfire erupted northeast of Cave Creek that is estimated at 500 acres.

It has been called the Wildcat Fire and was first reported at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a release, the Geronimo and Prescott hotshot crews, air tankers and a helicopter have been ordered to battle the blaze.

Roads were closed near the intersection of Horseshoe Dam and Bartlett Dam roads as officials stated the fire was burning on both sides of Bartlett Dam Road.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras captured the fire from nearly 20 miles away.

Map of where the fire is: