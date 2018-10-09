FOX 10 News at 5 p.m. video

Usually, it's Northern Arizona that experiences harsh weather conditions. However, parts of the North Valley faced the same conditions on Friday, as areas such as North Scottsdale, Cave Creek, and Anthem experienced heavy rainfall, snowfall, and hail. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports from Cave Creek.

Father and son rescued from raging wash waters

Over the weekend, heavy rains led to flooded washes and roads. There were several water rescues, which isn't only dangerous for the stranded drivers, but also puts the rescuers' lives at risk. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

Off-duty MCSO deputy, woman injured after crash

An off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy and a woman were hurt after a van struck the pair just after midnight on Cave Creek Road in front of Harold's Cave Creek Corral restaurant and bar.