Verde Fire breaks out near Cave Creek
Fire crews responded Sunday to a lightning-caused fire four miles northeast of Rio Verde.
Cory's Corner: Christmas in July at Buffalo Chip
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey is checking out the Christmas in July event at Buffalo Chip Saloon and Steakhouse in Cave Creek.
FOX 10 News at 5 p.m.
Usually, it's Northern Arizona that experiences harsh weather conditions. However, parts of the North Valley faced the same conditions on Friday, as areas such as North Scottsdale, Cave Creek, and Anthem experienced heavy rainfall, snowfall, and hail. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports from Cave Creek.
Cory's Corner: Empty Bowls Lunch and Art Auction
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey gets a preview of the Empty Bowls Lunch and Art Auction happening in Cave Creek on October 19.
Cory's Corner: Buffalo Chip's Christmas in July
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks the the Buffalo Chip's Christmas in July celebration in Cave Creek.
Cave Creek woman accused of using anti-freeze to poison her husband
A Cave Creek woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly using anti-freeze to poison her husband last year.
Woman escapes house fire in Cave Creek that spread to yard and brush
On Thursday evening, SkyFox captured aerials of flames shooting out of the roof of a home in Cave Creek where fire quickly spread to the yard and nearby brush. The woman who lived there narrowly escaped from the burning home.
Father and son rescued from raging wash waters
Over the weekend, heavy rains led to flooded washes and roads. There were several water rescues, which isn't only dangerous for the stranded drivers, but also puts the rescuers' lives at risk. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
The Buffalo Chip Saloon, one year later
Taking a look at the Buffalo Chip Saloon, a year after it burned down in a fire.
Off-duty MCSO deputy, woman injured after crash
An off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy and a woman were hurt after a van struck the pair just after midnight on Cave Creek Road in front of Harold's Cave Creek Corral restaurant and bar.