Arizona woman accused of threatening co-workers with plan to attack the workplace: Court documents

The Brief 20-year-old Keelin Paige Pascoe is accused of making a terrorist threat and using electronic communication to threaten. Pascoe allegedly sent text messages to a co-worker, where she reportedly outlined "her plans to carry out a mass casualty event at her workplace."



Court documents state a Cave Creek woman is accused of threats and terrorism-related offenses over an alleged plot to attack her workplace.

What we know:

Investigators say the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Keelin Paige Pascoe, allegedly sent text messages to a co-worker, where Pascoe outlined "her plans to carry out a mass casualty event at her workplace," described as a Walmart located in the area of Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway in Cave Creek.

Keelin Paige Pascoe

Per the documents, when Pascoe had a conversation with one of her co-workers on Feb. 20, she "described a recurring dream she's been having where she comes to work at Walmart, shoots and kills several co-workers, and then shoots and kills herself."

"[Pascoe] then began describing a plan of how she could carry out the dream in real life; [Pascoe] would find someone who looks like her, kill her and assume the decedent's identity, then come kill her co-workers posing as the decedent," investigators wrote.

According to officials, Pascoe said she had a list of 40 named people who "she wanted to kill or see dead," and Pascoe's co-worker recognized each name of the last as a Walmart co-worker.

"[Pascoe] added; she has [March 2, 2025] off from work, and she could ‘do it then,’" a portion of the court document read. "When the complainant tried to be dismissive about [Pascoe's] plan, [Pascoe] seemed irritated and said ‘[no one] believes me’ and also added that she was excited for the plan because ‘that’s how they'll know me.'"

Police said Pascoe's alleged comments were later to Walmart management, which "caused concern for the safety of Walmart employees and customers."

Dig deeper:

Officials said Pascoe was later interviewed by detectives, and during the interview, she said she had been having the dream described above for about five months, and went on to explain that "the co-workers she kills in her dream are co-workers she has had real life conflicts with at Walmart."

"According to [Pascoe], after the first occurrence of the dream, she wrote a list of names of people from Walmart and her other job," read a portion of the court documents. "When asked what the list was for, [Pascoe] said they were people she wanted dead."

Walmart has released a brief statement on the alleged incident, which reads:

"The safety of our associates and customers is always a top priority. We’re thankful for the partnership with police and are cooperating with their investigation."

What's next:

Court documents state that Pascoe is accused of making a terrorist threat, which is a felony. She is also accused of using electronic communication to threaten, which is a misdemeanor.

"Interviews with Walmart managerial staff and law enforcement database searches reveal [Pascoe] has a documented history of suicide attempts and self-harm, as recent as 02/07/2025," read a portion of court documents.

A judge has set a bond of $50,000 for Pascoe. Should she make bond, court documents state she will be required to submit herself to electronic monitoring, and won't be allowed to leave her home except during certain hours.

A preliminary hearing for Pascoe is scheduled for March 3.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.