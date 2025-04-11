Man caught on camera attempting to break into a home in Cave Creek, MCSO searching for suspect
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding an attempted robbery suspect caught on camera in Cave Creek.
Police say on Wednesday, April 9 around 1:30 a.m. a man dressed in a distinctive Ecko Unlimited hoodie, black gloves, black pants and a black mask was seen in the back yard of a home near 138th Street and Carlise Road.
In video footage, the man was seen prowling around until he found a key by a grill.
After attempting to open the back door with the key, unsuccessfully, the man takes off around a back fence.
Shortly after the man is seen leaving, a deputy strolls through the area just behind the criminal, but never seems to see him.
Local perspective:
The attempted burglary took place near the intersection of 38th Street and Cloud Road.
Map of where the attempted burglary took place:
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.