Man caught on camera attempting to break into a home in Cave Creek, MCSO searching for suspect

The Brief An attempted burglary was caught on camera in Cave Creek. The suspect is seen snooping around a back porch, finding a key, but he was unable to get inside the home. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact 602-876-1011.



Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding an attempted robbery suspect caught on camera in Cave Creek.

Police say on Wednesday, April 9 around 1:30 a.m. a man dressed in a distinctive Ecko Unlimited hoodie, black gloves, black pants and a black mask was seen in the back yard of a home near 138th Street and Carlise Road.

In video footage, the man was seen prowling around until he found a key by a grill.

After attempting to open the back door with the key, unsuccessfully, the man takes off around a back fence.

Shortly after the man is seen leaving, a deputy strolls through the area just behind the criminal, but never seems to see him.

Local perspective:

The attempted burglary took place near the intersection of 38th Street and Cloud Road.

Map of where the attempted burglary took place:

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.