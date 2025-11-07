Foothills Food Bank sees surge in residents needing food assistance

The Brief The Foothills Food Bank in Cave Creek has seen a one-third increase in demand, driven by the high cost of groceries and the ongoing legal uncertainty surrounding the renewal of federal SNAP benefits. The surge includes a growing number of younger families and those on fixed incomes, highlighting the community's immediate need as donors work to fill the gap left by suspended government assistance.



A food bank in the Northeast Valley has seen a one-third increase in demand over the past few weeks, driven by the high cost of food and the recent suspension of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

What we know:

SNAP recipients had hoped to see benefits renewed Friday, but an ongoing legal battle has left them in limbo. Many are turning back to food banks for assistance.

The Foothills Food Bank in Cave Creek, which distributes rescued food from several grocery stores in a market-like setting, serves anyone in the area who needs extra help, regardless of their SNAP eligibility.

"Since we moved to this location four months ago, we are seeing a lot more younger families along the I-17 corridor, the smaller apartments, we are seeing that demographic grow as well," said Leigh Zynodik of the Foothills Food Bank.

One client, Maria, is using the food bank to help feed several family members on a fixed income. "It helps me to subsidize whatever we don’t have at home, especially with the increase of food. everything went up," she said.

Donors like Judy are working to fill the gap. "The cost of food, average people can’t afford it, so I wanna give what I can," Judy said. "The people in charge of our government are treating the people who voted for them very poorly."

What's next:

Even with the governor's announcement Friday of working with the USDA to revive the SNAP program, officials have given no word on when benefits will start up again.

What you can do:

