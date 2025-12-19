Arrest made months after deadly Mesa crash; man hurt in Buckeye Police shooting l Morning News Brief

article

From an arrest made months after a crash in the East Valley left a woman dead to an officer-involved shooting in the West Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 19.

1. Arrest made in East Valley crash

Isaiah Torres

The backstory:

On Aug. 30, 2025, officers found an SUV crashed into a brick wall near Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road. A man and a woman were inside the SUV, and the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver, 22-year-old Isaiah Torres, suffered serious injuries, but survived.

Update:

Months after the crash, police say Torres was arrested following a DUI investigation. He was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder and criminal damage.

2. Missing child found decades later, mom arrested

What we know:

Debra Newton, a woman accused of kidnapping her young daughter more than 40 years ago in Kentucky was arrested in Florida after living under a different name for decades, authorities said.

The backstory:

On April 2, 1983, Debra claimed she was relocating to Georgia for a new job and to prepare a new home for their family, including her daughter Michelle and Debra's husband, Joseph Newton. However, after a final phone call between Debra and Joseph, both the mom and daughter vanished.

3. Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

A man was shot in the arm during an altercation with officers in Buckeye near Rainbow Road and Sundance Parkway.

What we don't know:

The man who was shot wasn't identified. No further details on what led up to the shooting were released by police.

4. AmericaFest 2025 kicks off in Phoenix

What we know:

Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 opened in downtown Phoenix, marking the first time the convention has been held since founder Charlie Kirk was killed.

What they're saying:

"My husband, he mattered on a multitude of levels, so much so that it proved even more so after he was assassinated," Erika Kirk said. She described the event, often referred to as "AmFest," as her late husband’s "Super Bowl."

5. ‘We’re in trouble'

The backstory:

A plane crash in North Carolina took the lives of seven people, including retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, Cristina, their son Ryder, Greg's daughter, Emma, Dennis Dutton, Dennis’ son Jack and Craig Wadsworth.

What they're saying:

Biffle's wife, Emma, reportedly texted her mother, "We're in trouble," moments before the crash.

