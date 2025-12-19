Arizona weather forecast: Expect a warm final weekend before Christmas

The Brief The high in Phoenix on Dec. 19 will be about 79 degrees. We'll stay warm throughout the weekend, with highs near 80 degrees. It may be a wet Christmas, with chances of rain in the Valley.



We're heading into our final weekend before Christmas, and the weather (although a bit warm) should be perfect for outdoor plans.

High pressure is slowly diving to the southeast, but as this happens, it will still bring much warmer than average temperatures to the state through the weekend and early next week.

Today through The Weekend:

The forecast high climbs to 79 degrees on Friday afternoon with a mostly sunny and dry outlook. Winds will increase in northern Arizona to gusts between 25-35 mph throughout Friday. Over the weekend, it will remain breezy with gusts of 20-30 mph possible in the High Country. In the Valley, winds remain light throughout the weekend.

Temperatures start to climb this weekend with a high of 79 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday. The high hits 81 by Monday. Sunday and Monday may break records. Currently, the record is 79 degrees both days – set in 2024 and 1917, respectively.

Wet Christmas?

Looking Ahead:

Next week, a large trough of more mild air will start to run down the West Coast. An area of low pressure will whirl over the ocean, helping push moisture toward the West Coast and inland. Rain chances will increase Christmas Eve into Christmas Day in Arizona.

While it's too early for exact timing and totals, it appears the best chance for some wet weather in the Valley may be between Christmas Eve Evening to Christmas Day morning. For now, the Valley has up to a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will slip, too. The forecast high falls into the mid 70s by Christmas Eve, and the low 70s by the weekend to follow.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com