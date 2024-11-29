Domestic dispute in Cave Creek turns deadly: MCSO

The Brief Officials with MCSO say 53-year-old Brett Walton was shot and killed in Cave Creek. The shooting happened during a domestic dispute. The person who allegedly fired the shot is identified as the victim's father, but no arrests have been made yet.



Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a domestic dispute on Thanksgiving ended in a deadly shooting.

Per a brief statement, officials said the dispute happened in the area of 54th Street and Azure Hills Drive in Cave Creek. the victim was identified as 53-year-old Brett Walton, while the person who allegedly fired the shot was identified as the victim's father, 80-year-old Michael Walton.

"At this time, no one has been arrested. This case is actively being investigated by the Homicide Unit," read a portion of the brief statement.