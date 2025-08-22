New Optimus Prime Transformer statue installed outside Cave Creek business

The Brief The Bumblebee Transformer statue that quickly became a tourist attraction in Cave Creek has been sold. However, a new Optimus Prime Transformer statue has been installed in the area. "Out with the old, in with the new," said Wayne Helfand, owner of Rare Earth Gallery.



"Out with the old, in with the new," said Wayne Helfand, owner of Rare Earth Gallery. "We sold the robot."

However, there's a new Transformer to look out for, and it was installed on Aug. 22.

What we know:

The similarly life-sized Optimus Prime Transformer statue is already attracting tourists.

"There were lines wrapped around the building to go look at this thing and get photographed in front of it," Helfand said. "People were coming from all over."

The new statue stands 178 inches tall, and it is located outside Helfand's business. The old Bumblebee Transformer statue sat on the corner of Cave Creek and Carefree Highway. Helfand bought that one from Indonesia.

"Our thought was to bring people into the town, and to share this bountiful influx of people that are coming in," Helfand said.

"I'm excited to show my grandkids," said one woman.

The Optimus Prime statue is for sale, with a price tag of $85,000.