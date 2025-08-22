Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Grand Canyon Country
8
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 6:31 PM MST until FRI 7:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 8:15 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

New Optimus Prime Transformer statue installed outside Cave Creek business

By
Published  August 22, 2025 6:42pm MST
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix
New Transformers statue seen in Cave Creek

New Transformers statue seen in Cave Creek

There is a new, life-sized attraction in Cave Creek, as an Optimus Prime Transformers statue replaces a Bumblebee Transformers statue in the area. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas has more.

The Brief

    • The Bumblebee Transformer statue that quickly became a tourist attraction in Cave Creek has been sold.
    • However, a new Optimus Prime Transformer statue has been installed in the area.
    • "Out with the old, in with the new," said Wayne Helfand, owner of Rare Earth Gallery.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - The gigantic Bumblebee Transformer lookalike that quickly became a tourist attraction has been sold.

"Out with the old, in with the new," said Wayne Helfand, owner of Rare Earth Gallery. "We sold the robot."

However, there's a new Transformer to look out for, and it was installed on Aug. 22.

What we know:

The similarly life-sized Optimus Prime Transformer statue is already attracting tourists.

"There were lines wrapped around the building to go look at this thing and get photographed in front of it," Helfand said. "People were coming from all over."

The new statue stands 178 inches tall, and it is located outside Helfand's business. The old Bumblebee Transformer statue sat on the corner of Cave Creek and Carefree Highway. Helfand bought that one from Indonesia.

"Our thought was to bring people into the town, and to share this bountiful influx of people that are coming in," Helfand said.

"I'm excited to show my grandkids," said one woman.

The Optimus Prime statue is for sale, with a price tag of $85,000.

The 

  • Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas.

Things to DoOffbeat & UnusualCave CreekNews