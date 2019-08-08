‘Magically Delicious': Lucky Charms grants our wish for bags of giant marshmallows only
Here is some good news from the cereal aisle: Lucky Charms is now selling bags of just their famous marshmallows. The best part, though, is that these originally bite-sized marshmallows are now giant-sized.
Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration
Looking for the ultimate family getaway? Well now’s your chance to witness the great tarantula migration expected to kick off this month in Colorado.
Citizen scientists needed: Smithsonian soliciting ginkgo leaves to study climate change
The next time you step out into the great outdoors, keep your eyes open for Ginkgo biloba trees.
Photo of hotel coffee maker allegedly shows fungus, mold: 'This is why you check'
A revolting photo of an apparently mold-covered coffee machine recently posted on Reddit has caffeine addicts trying to recount the last time they stayed in a hotel.
‘Squawkzilla': Scientists discover 19-million-year-old cannibal parrot fossil the size of a toddler
Scientists have just discovered the fossil of a massive ancient “cannibal” parrot roughly the size of a toddler in New Zealand.
Chernobyl vodka: Scientists make non-radioactive spirit using grains and water from exclusion zone
A team of scientists from the Ukraine and United Kingdom created an experimental bottle of vodka made from grains and water in the Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone.
‘Bacon Intern': Dream job for bacon lovers offers $1,000 to taste test bacon for a day
Bacon lovers, your time to shine has come: Farmer Boys is looking for a Bacon Intern to get paid to taste bacon.
Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with the last name ‘Green’ or ‘Greene’
If you’ve ever contemplated legally changing your name, now might be the time, because Frontier Airlines is offering free flights this month for anyone with the last name Green or Greene.
Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?
At 21, University of Georgia junior and budding journalist Gabriela Miranda is a self-described carnivore.
Posing with octopus on face sends Washington woman to hospital
A Washington woman, hoping an octopus on the face would make for a prize-winning photo, instead wound up with something she never expected: a faceful of pain and a trip to the hospital.
Oscar Mayer creates hot-dog-flavored ice cream sandwich
If you thought French’s pint of mustard-flavored ice cream was an odd creation, Oscar Mayer upped the ante with the announcement of its hot dog-infused ice cream sandwich.
Bernie Sanders vows to divulge secrets about aliens if elected president
Presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the Democratic debates, his platform for president and a topic that Rogan often brings up with his guests — aliens.
Deer covered in tumors caught on camera
An unfortunate deer covered with tumors has been caught on camera by a photographer in southwestern Minnesota.
Where are all the grasshoppers coming from?
It's an invasion that's gone viral, with a horde of grasshoppers all over Las Vegas. Now, some people in the Valley have noticed more grasshoppers as well.
Woman says meth found hidden inside vagina is not hers
A Louisiana woman allegedly caught with meth hidden inside her vagina said she didn't know where the drugs came from, police said.
WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood
They're baaaaack!
Georgia WWII veteran celebrates 104th birthday
A World War II veteran celebrated a major milestone Tuesday. Wayne Shellnutt celebrated his 104th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Deputies in California looking for the owner of a massive stuffed pig found abandoned
Deputies in California are hoping someone will come forward with any knowledge pertaining to the identity of the owner of a massive stuffed pig that was found abandoned at a local Metrolink station Monday night.
‘Fine Brine': Company releases canned pickle juice
If you’re tired of drinking pickle juice straight from the jar, Gordy’s has got your back.
Guacamole? More like ‘squashamole' — Restaurants serve ‘fake' alternative as avocado prices soar
A surge in avocado prices has forced some restaurant owners to turn to creative alternatives to traditional guacamole -- most notably, "squashamole" made from a zucchini-like squash.