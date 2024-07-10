Reptile rescued from storm drain on Loop 101 in north Phoenix

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A reptile was rescued on July 10 after it crawled into a storm drain along the Loop 101 in north Phoenix. (ADOT)

If you were driving along the Loop 101 in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning, you may have witnessed an unusual scene.

A reptile was spotted on the shoulder of the freeway near 7th Street on July 10.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says its crews, along with members of the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, rescued the reptile after it crawled into a storm drain.

The incident did not affect traffic in the area.

Map of area where the incident happened