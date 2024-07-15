Expand / Collapse search

Monsoon aftermath in the Valley; Trump selects running mate | Nightly Roundup

Published  July 15, 2024 6:48pm MST
Monsoon cleanup; Election latest | Nightly Roundup

From the cleanup that is taking place in parts of the Phoenix area after this past weekend's monsoon storm to a Day 1 recap of the Republican National Convention, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From the aftermath of this weekend's monsoon storm to the latest in the U.S. presidential election, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 15, 2024

1. Valley deals with aftermath of weekend storm

Weekend monsoon wreaks havoc near Cave Creek, Scottsdale homes
Weekend monsoon wreaks havoc near Cave Creek, Scottsdale homes

Power poles were snapped in Sunday night's storm and trees were knocked down all over Cave Creek. See the latest on Sunday night's storm damage.

2. Shocking historical find

Archaeologists unearth 24 skeletons on hotel property dating back to 7th century
Archaeologists unearth 24 skeletons on hotel property dating back to 7th century

Archaeologists have unearthed human remains dating as far back to more than 1,000 years.

3. New wildfire burns in Arizona national forest

Black Fire burning in Tonto National Forest, evacuations ordered
Black Fire burning in Tonto National Forest, evacuations ordered

Several areas are under evacuation orders amid a wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest.

4. 2024 Election: Trump selects new running mate

JD Vance will be Donald Trump's running mate in 2024
JD Vance will be Donald Trump's running mate in 2024

JD Vance, a one-time "Never Trumper," has since endorsed the former president. Now he's Donald Trump's pick as running mate and potential vice president.

5. 2024 Election: Who is JD Vance's wife?

Who is Usha Vance? The wife of JD Vance
Who is Usha Vance? The wife of JD Vance

Usha Chilukuri Vance stood by her husband, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, beaming on Monday when he was announced as former President Donald Trump's running mate and vice presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 7/15/24