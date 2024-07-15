Monsoon aftermath in the Valley; Trump selects running mate | Nightly Roundup

Monsoon cleanup; Election latest | Nightly Roundup
From the cleanup that is taking place in parts of the Phoenix area after this past weekend's monsoon storm to a Day 1 recap of the Republican National Convention, here's a look at some of our top stories.
1. Valley deals with aftermath of weekend storm
Power poles were snapped in Sunday night's storm and trees were knocked down all over Cave Creek. See the latest on Sunday night's storm damage.
2. Shocking historical find
Archaeologists have unearthed human remains dating as far back to more than 1,000 years.
3. New wildfire burns in Arizona national forest
Several areas are under evacuation orders amid a wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest.
4. 2024 Election: Trump selects new running mate
JD Vance, a one-time "Never Trumper," has since endorsed the former president. Now he's Donald Trump's pick as running mate and potential vice president.
5. 2024 Election: Who is JD Vance's wife?
Usha Chilukuri Vance stood by her husband, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, beaming on Monday when he was announced as former President Donald Trump's running mate and vice presidential candidate in the 2024 election.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 7/15/24