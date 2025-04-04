3 inmates dead following altercation at Arizona prison

The Brief Three inmates died during an altercation on Friday at a prison in Tucson. The inmates were not identified.



An altercation at a Tucson prison on April 4 left three inmates dead, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry (ADCRR) confirmed.

What we know:

The incident happened on Friday morning at the Arizona State Prison Complex, near Wilmot and Old Vail Road.

Prison officials say there is no ongoing threat.

As a result of the incident, visitation was canceled for Friday.

"ADCRR's Office of the Inspector General has begun an initial criminal investigation related to the inmate's deaths," officials said. "All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office. The ADCRR takes situations involving violence seriously and will pursue prosecution against any suspects believed to be involved in the case."

What we don't know:

The inmates were not identified. Details on what led up to the altercation are unknown.

Map of where the prison is located