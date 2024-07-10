Arrest made in cold case murder; critter rescue along Phoenix freeway | Nightly Roundup

article

From a man's arrest in connection with the cold case murder of a Phoenix teen to a rather unusual rescue along a Valley freeway, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

1. Suspect in cold case murder arrested

Featured article

2. Critter rescued from Phoenix freeway

Featured article

3. Police car involved in rollover crash

Featured article

4. Kroger, Albertsons to sell some stores as part of proposed merger

NOTE: While no supermarkets in Arizona operate under the Kroger brand, Kroger owns Fry's Food and Drugs, which is a sizable presence in Arizona.

Featured article

5. Are we experiencing the hottest summer in history?

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight