Arrest made in cold case murder; critter rescue along Phoenix freeway | Nightly Roundup

Published  July 10, 2024 6:57pm MST
PHOENIX - From a man's arrest in connection with the cold case murder of a Phoenix teen to a rather unusual rescue along a Valley freeway, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The suspect, identified as Sergio Francisco Reyes, is accused of manslaughter and other felonies for his alleged role in the death of a teenage girl in Phoenix 20 years ago.

If you were driving along the Loop 101 in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning, you may have witnessed an unusual scene.

A rollover crash in Queen Creek left a Gilbert Police vehicle upside down and shut down an intersection.

NOTE: While no supermarkets in Arizona operate under the Kroger brand, Kroger owns Fry's Food and Drugs, which is a sizable presence in Arizona. 

A list of stores to be divested as a result of a proposed merger between Kroger and Albertson's was released by Kroger. The proposed acquisition is in litigation by the FTC and several state attorney's general for anticompetitive practices.

The National Weather Service says this summer is on pace to be the hottest in Phoenix history, breaking last year's record average temperature of 97 degrees. At the current pace we’re at now, our average temperature will be nearly 100 degrees.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 7/10/2024