Arizona weather forecast: Temps warming up into the 80s this weekend

The Brief On Friday in Phoenix, we'll see a slight chance for more rain. Temps will warm back up into the 80s this weekend. Next week, we may see triple digits in the Valley.



Our active weather pattern continues!

As the next system passes across the state on Friday, additional rain and snow showers are expected through the afternoon and evening. Eventually, that system will slowly pass to the east, with lingering storm activity in eastern Arizona on Saturday.

What To Expect on Friday:

The pattern allows for one more day of scattered rain and snow showers on Friday. Areas east and north of the Valley have the best chance for wet weather on Friday, but a few showers are possible in Phoenix, too. Again, highs in Phoenix are only forecast to climb to the low 70s with breezy conditions.

Warmer temps this weekend

Over the weekend, while lingering snow showers are possible up over the White Mountains, much of the state starts drying out. High temperatures return to near-normal in the low 80s in the Valley. It will be partly to mostly sunny both days in Phoenix.

Several inches of additional accumulating snow will be possible in Flagstaff with considerably higher totals for our area ski resorts. Amounts of 4-8" or more are possible at Arizona Snowbowl (on top of the 12" they've already picked up), and 6-12+" of snow is forecast for the White Mountains. Depending on the location of the low pressure setup on Friday into Saturday, parts of the White Mountains may pick up well above 12".

Triple digits next week?

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week turns hot! Highs move into the 90s and may touch 100 degrees by late next week.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com