Where can I vote? Here's a list of early voting locations in Maricopa County | 2024 Election

Early voting for the November general election has begun in Maricopa County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.

Here are the details.

Is it too late for me to register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote for the November election is October 7, according to the Secretary of State's website. If you have yet to register, it is now too late to do so, and you will not be able to cast a ballot in Arizona.

When is the last day to request an early ballot?

Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the deadline for accepting requests for a ballot-by-mail for the November general election is Oct. 25.

When is the deadline to mail back my ballot?

Maricopa County early ballots (From File)

State elections officials say ballot-by-mail must be received by county elections officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

"We highly recommend that you mail your ballot back at least 7 to 10 days before the election," officials wrote.

Besides mailing back the ballot, officials with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office say people can return their ballot at "any ballot drop-box, drop-off location, early voting location, or Election Day voting location in your county on or before Election Day."

Where are the voting locations in Maricopa County?

As of Oct. 22, Maricopa County's election website shows dozens of locations that are open for in-person voting and have a ballot drop box on site, or only have ballot drop boxes on-site.

Avondale

Avondale City Hall

11465 W. Civil Center Dr., Avondale, AZ 85323

Avondale Elementary School District Office (Drop box only)

295 W. Western Ave., Avondale, AZ 85323

Estrella Mountain Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Nov. 4)

3000 N. Dysart Rd., Avondale, AZ 85392

Littleton Elementary School District Welcome Center (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Nov. 4)

1642 S. 107th Ave., Avondale, AZ 85323

Buckeye

Buckeye City Hall

530 E. Monroe Ave., Buckeye, AZ 85326

Carefree

Carefree Town Hall (Drop box only)

8 Sundial Cir., Carefree, AZ 85377

Cave Creek

Cave Creek Town Hall (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)

37622 N. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Chandler

Chandler City Hall (Drop box only)

175 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler, AZ 85225

Chandler Gilbert Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)

2626 E. Pecos Rd., Chandler, AZ 85225

El Mirage

El Mirage City Hall

10000 N. El Mirage Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Fountain Hills

Fountain Hills Town Hall (Drop box only)

16705 E. Ave. of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Gila Bend

Gila Bend School District Library (Drop box only. In-person voting on Election Day)

308 N. Martin Ave., Gila Bend, AZ 85337

Gilbert

Gilbert Municipal Center (Drop box only)

50 E. Civic Center Dr., Gilbert, AZ 85296

Gilbert Public Works North Area Service Center

900 E. Juniper Ave., Gilbert, AZ 85234

Higley Unified School District Office (Drop box only)

2935 S. Recker Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85295

Glendale

ASU West Campus

4701 W. Thunderbird Rd., Glendale, AZ 85306

Glendale Civic Center (Drop box only)

5752 W. Glenn Dr., Glendale, AZ 85301

Glendale Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)

6000 W. Olive Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Glendale Community College North Campus - Chinle Building (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)

5727 W. Happy Valley Rd., Glendale, AZ 85310

Goodyear

Goodyear City Hall (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)

1900 N. Civic Sq., Goodyear, AZ 85395

Mesa

ASU Polytechnic Campus

5999 S. Backus Mall, Mesa, AZ 85212

Maricopa County Recorder and Election (Drive-thru drop box only)

222 E. Javelina Ave. Suite A, Mesa, AZ 85210

Mesa Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)

1833 W. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85202

Mesa Community College at Red Mountain (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)

7110 E. McKellips Rd., Mesa, AZ 85207

Paradise Valley

Paradise Valley Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)

18401 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85032

Paradise Valley Town Hall (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)

6401 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Peoria

Peoria City Hall (Drop box only)

8401 W. Monroe St., Peoria, AZ 85345

Phoenix

ASU A.E. England (Parking on Central and Filmore)

424 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Maricopa County Elections - MCTEC (Drop box only)

510 S. 3rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phoenix City Hall (Drop box only)

200 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85003

South Mountain Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)

7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix, AZ 85042

Scottsdale

Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park Recreation Center

8950 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center

4201 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Scottsdale City Hall (Drop box only)

3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Scottsdale Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)

9000 E. Chaparral Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Surprise

Surprise City Hall

16000 N. Civic Center Plz., Surprise, AZ 85374

Tempe

ASU Sun Devil Fitness Center (free parking)

400 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe, AZ 85281

Rio Salado Community College (Drop box only)

2323 W. 14th St., Tempe, AZ 85281

Tempe City Hall (Drop box only)

31 E. 5th St., Tempe, AZ 85281

Tolleson

Tolleson Civic Center

9055 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson, AZ 85353

Tolleson Union High School District Office (Drop box only)

9801 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson, AZ 85353

Wickenburg

Wickenburg Town Hall (Drop box only)

155 N. Tegner St. A, Wickenburg, AZ 85390

Youngtown

Youngtown Town Hall (Drop box only)

12030 N. Clubhouse Sq., Youngtown, AZ 85363

What are the hours for the early voting locations?

Voting center in Maricopa County

The hours for early voting locations are as follows:

Oct. 21 to Oct. 26 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 27 - Closed

Oct 28 to Nov. 1 - 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 2 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Nov. 3 - Closed

Nov. 4 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

What are the opening hours for polling locations on Election Day?

Per the Arizona Secretary of State's office, polling locations are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.