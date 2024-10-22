Where can I vote? Here's a list of early voting locations in Maricopa County | 2024 Election
PHOENIX - Early voting for the November general election has begun in Maricopa County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.
Here are the details.
Is it too late for me to register to vote?
The deadline to register to vote for the November election is October 7, according to the Secretary of State's website. If you have yet to register, it is now too late to do so, and you will not be able to cast a ballot in Arizona.
When is the last day to request an early ballot?
Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the deadline for accepting requests for a ballot-by-mail for the November general election is Oct. 25.
When is the deadline to mail back my ballot?
Maricopa County early ballots (From File)
State elections officials say ballot-by-mail must be received by county elections officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
"We highly recommend that you mail your ballot back at least 7 to 10 days before the election," officials wrote.
Besides mailing back the ballot, officials with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office say people can return their ballot at "any ballot drop-box, drop-off location, early voting location, or Election Day voting location in your county on or before Election Day."
Where are the voting locations in Maricopa County?
As of Oct. 22, Maricopa County's election website shows dozens of locations that are open for in-person voting and have a ballot drop box on site, or only have ballot drop boxes on-site.
Avondale
Avondale City Hall
11465 W. Civil Center Dr., Avondale, AZ 85323
Avondale Elementary School District Office (Drop box only)
295 W. Western Ave., Avondale, AZ 85323
Estrella Mountain Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Nov. 4)
3000 N. Dysart Rd., Avondale, AZ 85392
Littleton Elementary School District Welcome Center (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Nov. 4)
1642 S. 107th Ave., Avondale, AZ 85323
Buckeye
Buckeye City Hall
530 E. Monroe Ave., Buckeye, AZ 85326
Carefree
Carefree Town Hall (Drop box only)
8 Sundial Cir., Carefree, AZ 85377
Cave Creek
Cave Creek Town Hall (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)
37622 N. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Chandler
Chandler City Hall (Drop box only)
175 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Gilbert Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)
2626 E. Pecos Rd., Chandler, AZ 85225
El Mirage
El Mirage City Hall
10000 N. El Mirage Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills Town Hall (Drop box only)
16705 E. Ave. of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Gila Bend
Gila Bend School District Library (Drop box only. In-person voting on Election Day)
308 N. Martin Ave., Gila Bend, AZ 85337
Gilbert
Gilbert Municipal Center (Drop box only)
50 E. Civic Center Dr., Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gilbert Public Works North Area Service Center
900 E. Juniper Ave., Gilbert, AZ 85234
Higley Unified School District Office (Drop box only)
2935 S. Recker Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85295
Glendale
ASU West Campus
4701 W. Thunderbird Rd., Glendale, AZ 85306
Glendale Civic Center (Drop box only)
5752 W. Glenn Dr., Glendale, AZ 85301
Glendale Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)
6000 W. Olive Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Glendale Community College North Campus - Chinle Building (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)
5727 W. Happy Valley Rd., Glendale, AZ 85310
Goodyear
Goodyear City Hall (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)
1900 N. Civic Sq., Goodyear, AZ 85395
Mesa
ASU Polytechnic Campus
5999 S. Backus Mall, Mesa, AZ 85212
Maricopa County Recorder and Election (Drive-thru drop box only)
222 E. Javelina Ave. Suite A, Mesa, AZ 85210
Mesa Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)
1833 W. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85202
Mesa Community College at Red Mountain (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)
7110 E. McKellips Rd., Mesa, AZ 85207
Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)
18401 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Town Hall (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)
6401 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Peoria
Peoria City Hall (Drop box only)
8401 W. Monroe St., Peoria, AZ 85345
Phoenix
ASU A.E. England (Parking on Central and Filmore)
424 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Maricopa County Elections - MCTEC (Drop box only)
510 S. 3rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85003
Phoenix City Hall (Drop box only)
200 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85003
South Mountain Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)
7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix, AZ 85042
Scottsdale
Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park Recreation Center
8950 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center
4201 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale City Hall (Drop box only)
3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Community College (Drop box only. In-person voting starts on Oct. 25)
9000 E. Chaparral Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Surprise
Surprise City Hall
16000 N. Civic Center Plz., Surprise, AZ 85374
Tempe
ASU Sun Devil Fitness Center (free parking)
400 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe, AZ 85281
Rio Salado Community College (Drop box only)
2323 W. 14th St., Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe City Hall (Drop box only)
31 E. 5th St., Tempe, AZ 85281
Tolleson
Tolleson Civic Center
9055 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson, AZ 85353
Tolleson Union High School District Office (Drop box only)
9801 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson, AZ 85353
Wickenburg
Wickenburg Town Hall (Drop box only)
155 N. Tegner St. A, Wickenburg, AZ 85390
Youngtown
Youngtown Town Hall (Drop box only)
12030 N. Clubhouse Sq., Youngtown, AZ 85363
What are the hours for the early voting locations?
Voting center in Maricopa County
The hours for early voting locations are as follows:
- Oct. 21 to Oct. 26 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 27 - Closed
- Oct 28 to Nov. 1 - 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Nov. 2 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Nov. 3 - Closed
- Nov. 4 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
What are the opening hours for polling locations on Election Day?
Per the Arizona Secretary of State's office, polling locations are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.