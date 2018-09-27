Valley teen survived lightning strike one year ago today
One year ago, the Valley was under a major weather alert. A powerful monsoon drenched the Valley. Strong winds also took out trees and powerlines and left parks under several inches of water. The storm also changed the lives of two El Mirage teenagers. They were walking in the park when they were struck by lightning. The bolt was powerful enough to stop one of the teen's hearts. We caught up with that teen on the year anniversary of the strike.
California man arrested in 17-year-old homicide in Arizona
Authorities say a California man has been arrested for the 17-year-old murder of an El Mirage man.
Vigil held for fallen El Mirage Police officer
A community gathered Thursday night to remember an El Mirage officer who died in the line of duty Tuesday. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Billboard that calls on Robert Sarver to step down as Phoenix Suns' owner is up
A Phoenix man who raised more than $3,000 to put up billboards that call for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to step down says the billboards are up.
El Mirage food bank's delivery truck stolen on Thanksgiving
A food bank's delivery truck was stolen right out front of its establishment on Thanksgiving Day.
10-year-old smells smoke, alerts family of house fire
Firefighters say more than a dozen people are safe after a 10-year-old girl smelled smoke and alerted her grandfather of a house fire inside a west Valley home. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
El Mirage family wakes up to spray painted racial slurs on home, neighborhood comes together to help
Vandals spray paint racial slurs on family home
Crews called out to El Mirage home
We're continuing to follow the latest on a house fire in the northwest valley where multiple fire department crews responded to fight the blaze. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.