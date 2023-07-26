Expand / Collapse search
Watch: El Mirage officers save child after near-drowning

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - The El Mirage Police Department released video of two of their officers saving their child from a near-drowning on Saturday.

The 2-year-old girl was not breathing when she was pulled from a backyard pool in a neighborhood near Cactus Road and 127th Avenue, police said.

The girl is okay, but the video may still be hard to watch.

El Mirage child saved after near-drowning

"There you go, there you go, you okay? Breathe, breathe," an officer can be heard saying in the video.

Officers gave the child CPR, and paramedics arrived in minutes to rush the toddler to the hospital.

Police say the family will not be facing any kind of charges and that there were no signs of neglect at the home.

"Thanks to the quick response by our officers, a child’s life was saved," said El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca in a statement. "The relentless life-saving efforts by officers shows their dedication to protecting the lives of our community members."



 