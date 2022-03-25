Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
5
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Gila County, Gila County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Advisory
until THU 12:45 PM MST, Greenlee County

El Mirage shooting: 2 arrested months after shooting at shopping center leaves 1 dead

By FOX 10 Staff and Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated January 17, 2023
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

(Earlier Story) Deadly shooting at El Mirage shopping center

A deadly shooting was reported at a shopping center in El Mirage on March 24.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the El Mirage Police Department say they have made two arrests in connection with a deadly shooting at a shopping center within the West Valley city in 2022.

The shooting, according to reports in 2022, happened in the area of El Mirage and Thunderbird roads. At the time, two people reportedly stopped to get a drink at a convenience store in the area when police say the pair began fighting with someone else, and that person opened fire at them.

The victim, described by police as a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other person he was with, described only as an adult male, was unhurt.

Arrests made in 2023

Guadalupe Chavez (left) and Emanuel Almanza (right)

Guadalupe Chavez (left) and Emanuel Almanza (right)

On Jan. 17, 2023, El Mirage Police officials say they arrested 16-year-old Guadalipe Chavez and 18-year-old Emanuel Longoria Almanza in connection with the shooting. Both suspects are from El Mirage.

According to police, it was Chavez who allegedly fired a handgun several times, resulting in the 17-year-old's death. At the time of the arrests, Chavez was carrying a handgun in his waistband. Police also seized a sawed-off shotgun from Almanza's car.

Almanza is reportedly being held on $750,000 bond.

Read More Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.