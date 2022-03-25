El Mirage shooting: 2 arrested months after shooting at shopping center leaves 1 dead

Officials with the El Mirage Police Department say they have made two arrests in connection with a deadly shooting at a shopping center within the West Valley city in 2022.

The shooting, according to reports in 2022, happened in the area of El Mirage and Thunderbird roads. At the time, two people reportedly stopped to get a drink at a convenience store in the area when police say the pair began fighting with someone else, and that person opened fire at them.

The victim, described by police as a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other person he was with, described only as an adult male, was unhurt.

Arrests made in 2023

Guadalupe Chavez (left) and Emanuel Almanza (right)

On Jan. 17, 2023, El Mirage Police officials say they arrested 16-year-old Guadalipe Chavez and 18-year-old Emanuel Longoria Almanza in connection with the shooting. Both suspects are from El Mirage.

According to police, it was Chavez who allegedly fired a handgun several times, resulting in the 17-year-old's death. At the time of the arrests, Chavez was carrying a handgun in his waistband. Police also seized a sawed-off shotgun from Almanza's car.

Almanza is reportedly being held on $750,000 bond.

Read More Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.