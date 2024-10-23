Court docs reveal new details on man accused of shooting at DNC office in Tempe | Crime Files

We have obtained court documents connected to a man who was arrested in connection with a string of incidents involving political entities and political signs in the Phoenix area.

News of the man's arrest came during the evening hours of Oct. 22, and the court documents have revealed some shocking details.

Who's the suspect?

Court documents identified the suspect as 60-year-old Jeffrey Michael Kelly.

This is not the first time Kelly is suspected of having a role in crimes involving political matters: in 2022, he was suspected of stealing political signs in his area, but no charges were filed.

What happened?

Jeffrey Kelly

Investigators say Kelly is connected with three shooting incidents involving a Democratic National Committee office that is located in the area of Priest Drive and Southern Avenue in Tempe. The three incidents happened on Sept. 16, Sept. 23, and Oct. 6, and all of them happened during 12:00 a.m. hour.

In the Sept. 16 incident, investigators said a BB gun was fired at the office's glass front door about 13 times. In the Sept. 23 incident, gunfire struck the office about six times, causing damage to glass windows, the front door, and a building wall.

As for the Oct. 6 incident, police said the office was struck by gunfire about three times, which caused additional damage that was not otherwise described in the court documents.

On Oct. 17, police say officers did what was described as a "trash pull," collecting what was in Kelly's trash after he was seen placing the trash bin outside.

"While examining the contents of [Kelly's] trash bin, Tempe detectives located three fired .22 caliber cartridge casings," read a portion of the court documents.

Prosecutors said Tempe Police served search warrants on Kelly's Google account and social media, which revealed a July 19, 2024 search on the Google Map app for the DNC office's address.

"The Google searches on [Kelly's] account also showed multiple searches related to research and purchase of various firearms and firearm related accessories, including a ‘WTS Barrett Suppressor’ and ‘conversion kit for AR-15,'" read a portion of the court documents. "A review of [Kelly's] social media Facebook page showed numerous posts of political nature with apparent anti-democratic ideology, as well as numerous posts inductive of his knowledge of and possession of firearms."

Kelly, according to police, was seen posting ‘anti-democratic ideology signs’ at various locations near his home during the evening of Oct. 21 and into the morning of Oct. 22. The signs were "attached with clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance with a label stating ‘Biohazard.'" One sign even had an expletive, and read, in part, "play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Guess the poison."

In court on Oct. 23, a lawyer representing the prosecution said at least one of the bags of white powdery substance was found to be baking powder.

Prosecutors said Kelly was arrested on the afternoon of Oct. 22 in the area of Chandler Boulevard and 44th Street, located in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix, after he was pulled over by officers.

"[Kelly] refused to speak with police and advised that he would only speak to his lawyer," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators say Kelly is also being investigated as part of two separate federal investigators. The court documents did not otherwise go into the nature of those investigators.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said that according to the ATF, officers at Kelly's home found over 120 guns and over 250,000 rounds of ammunition.

"Some of the guns were loaded, and he had a machine gun in his car when he was arrested," an attorney representing the state said, during Kelly's court appearance. "He had scopes, long-range scopes, silencers, body armor."

As the case unfolds, Kelly's neighbors are speaking out.

"He was a little little strange. Really a loner," said a neighbor, identified only as ‘Rich.’

"I want to be very clear as the Maricopa County Attorney: threats, intimidation, or violence toward political officials, no matter what party they are a part of, is completely unacceptable," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

What is the suspect accused of?

Per court documents, Kelly is facing 10 charges, three of which are misdemeanors.

In court, the attorney representing the state said Kelly's "progression of violence was escalating."

"He is wanting to scare the population. He is escalating in his violence, and the State believes that he is an absolute threat to the community," the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, a lawyer appointed to represent Kelly said the charges leveled by prosecutors are "very, very inflammatory."

"You are talking about a retired aerospace engineer with a Masters in aerospace engineering, and saying that he was going on a mass casualty event," the attorney representing Kelly said.

The defense made efforts to plead Kelly's case during the hearing.

"They’re trying to tie some sort of connection between two different incidents to different license plates, and attribute that to Mr. Kelly," the defense lawyer said.

"There is a Toyota Highlander that was covered in his garage in hiding. Also found in the home were two license plates that were the same license plates that were used in the two offenses that were caught on camera," prosecutors said, in response.

A judge ultimately set a $500,000 cash-only bond for Kelly. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.