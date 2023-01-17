Man admits to shooting his wife in Buckeye, police say

A man who allegedly walked into a Buckeye police station Tuesday morning saying he shot his wife has been arrested.

According to police, the shooting happened on Jan. 17 near Verrado Way and Yuma Road.

The suspect, identified as a man in his 50s, reportedly walked into the police station about 45 minutes after the shooting happened.

Officers then went to the home and found a woman in her 50s who had been shot. She did not survive. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators don't believe anyone else was home at the time of the shooting, but the investigation is in its early stages.

"It's still so early on, investigators are working on making next-of-kin notifications, so this is extremely early on in the investigation," Buckeye Police spokeswoman Carissa Planalp said. "They've got a lot of work to do ahead of them right now so that they can gather more details about what led up to the shooting here."

