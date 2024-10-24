Teen Violence: Kyler Renner sentenced to prison for role in Gilbert parking garage attack

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that 19-year-old Kyler Renner, who was one of a number of people connected to various teen violence incidents in the East Valley, has been sentenced to prison.

In the statement, officials said Renner has been sentenced to two years in prison, after pleading guilty to the following:

Solicitation to commit possession of narcotic drugs for sale, a Class 4 felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated assault

"The crimes committed date back to December 2022, March 2023, and January 2024. In December 2022, Renner assaulted a teenager at a parking garage in Gilbert. In the 2023 case, Renner was in possession of various drugs for sale such as fentanyl. In police reports, Renner admitted to being a drug user, taking approximately 30 fentanyl pills per day. In the 2024 case, Renner was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia," read a portion of the statement.

With regards to the 2022 parking garage incident, MCAO announced in February 2024 that Renner, along with 20-year-old Gage Garrison and 18-year-old Jack Jay Woods, were indicted on a count of aggravated assault. Woods was indicted on an additional count of aggravated assault.

At the time, MCAO said "the indictments announced for the defendants above are independent of the submittals received for the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord."

Kyler Renner