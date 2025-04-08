New details on deadly Peoria crash; Lori Vallow trial latest | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an update on a deadly West Valley crash to a memorable mistake made abroad by an ASU student, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 8, 2025
1. Update in deadly Peoria car crash
The Peoria Police Department released more details about an April 7 crash that killed a man and hurt two others.
2. RealID deadline approaches: Here's what to know
Getting a REAL ID, also called an AZ Travel ID, can be simple if you follow these instructions.
3. Former MLB player dies in nightclub roof collapse
Nearly 60 people died and another 160 were injured following the roof collapse.
4. 2nd Day of the Doomsday Murder Trials
In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.
5. ASU student had interesting experience after boarding wrong boat
An ASU student spending the semester abroad accidentally got into the wrong boat, and was warmly embraced by Southend United Football Club fans who were headed to a game.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
A warm Tuesday is on tap! Highs will be in the 90s in the Valley.