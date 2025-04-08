UFC star Henry Cejudo's Phoenix home burglarized days after taking down suspect

The Brief Phoenix Police say UFC star Henry Cejudo's home was burglarized on April 8, just days after he helped take a hit-and-run suspect down before officers arrived. His championship belt was stolen, as well as thousands of dollars worth of items.



The Phoenix home of UFC fighter Henry Cejudo was burglarized Tuesday morning, just days after he took down an alleged drunk driver that crashed into his neighbor's house.

What we know:

The crime happened at his Biltmore area home around 9 a.m. on April 8 near SR 51 and Bethany Home Road. His first UFC championship belt, and $10,000 worth of items were taken.

"If I had my gun, it wouldn't be nice, I would. Because now I know you're messing with my family, and it's one thing fighting. There's another thing when my family is in danger," Cejudo said.

The UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist said his detached studio was broken into while his wife and kids were asleep in the house.

"They ended up stealing my UFC belt, my inaugural belt when I first became a champion," he said.

‘He earned it the hard way’

Cejudo's close friend and national boxing champion, Hughie Johnston, is now offering a $10,000 reward.

"You’re not going to be able to sell it. You're not going to get anything out of it. It's going to be red-hot. Every pawnshop in town isn't going to want to buy that. You're going to know that it belongs to Triple C," Johnston said. "He earned it the hard way."

They want the belt returned, no questions asked. They also said the suspect was caught on camera.

"They went to go sneak off with the belt. The glass fell," Cejudo said.

Cejudo's producer, Dylan Rush, was asleep in the studio when it happened. His wallet and $10,000 worth of camera equipment were also stolen.

Cejudo’s team says if the items are returned, they won’t press charges.

"Cejudo will not pick you up, drop you on your head, put you in a pretzel and deliver justice like he does typically to people that break the law in the state of Arizona," Johnston said.

Related article

Big picture view:

It was just days ago, on April 4, that a neighbor's home was hit by an alleged drunk driver going over 80 mph. When the driver tried to run away, it was Cejudo who pinned him down until the police arrived.

FOX 10's Kenzie Beach asked if he thought the burglary was some sort of retaliation.

"I mean, you can't rule it out, but it could be, it could be," Cejudo said.

His producer does think it's related.

"This would not have happened if it weren't for the hit-and-run," Rush said. "His reward for doing something heroic was getting his home burglarized. So, it's just a shame all around."

Cejudo says it’s not as much about the belt, but the sense of security and safety.

As for the belt, he says it’s the emotion behind it, a story to share with his kids and grandkids one day.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or the Phoenix Police Department at 1-800-343-TIPS.