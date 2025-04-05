Man charged with DUI, assault after crashing into a home in Phoenix

article

The Brief A 22-year-old man was arrested for DUI and assault after his car crashed into a home in Phoenix. The man attempted to flee from the vehicle after he was confronted by people in the home.



A man was arrested after a vehicle drove directly into a home near 18th Street and Berridge Lane.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Angel Cota, was booked on charges that range from DUI to assault.

What we know:

According to Phoenix police, Cota attempted to flee from the vehicle after he was confronted by the occupants of the home.

Cota allegedly assaulted one of the people in the home before he was arrested by officers on the scene.

Officers said no injuries resulted from the crash.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the extent of the damage to the home.