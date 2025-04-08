Michael Sullivan drops out of race to become Phoenix Police Chief

The Brief The interim chief of the Phoenix Police Department, Michael Sullivan, says he is no longer in the running to be the department's next permanent chief. The department announced four finalists not long ago, with his name being one of them. The city says the recruitment process will restart to "find the right person for the job."



Michael Sullivan says he's dropped out as a candidate for the city's new police chief.

Sullivan has been with the department for nearly three years as interim chief after Jeri Williams resigned.

"Chief Sullivan shared that, after nearly three years in the role, he believes stepping aside is in the best interest of the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department and the city he served," the city said in a news release.

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan

What they're saying:

Sullivan remarked on his departure.

"When I accepted this role, the department was under a Department of Justice (DOJ) Pattern and Practice investigation and facing significant challenges," Sullivan said. "Throughout my tenure, I’ve worked diligently to navigate that process while focusing on crime reduction, strengthening community trust, and building a culture of continuous improvement. I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made as a department and of the dedication demonstrated by our officers and staff."

What's next:

His last day is April 18.

Executive Assistant Chief Dennis Orender will serve as acting police chief until the city manager appoints a chief.

The city manager says the search for the next chief will restart. There were four finalists, one of whom was Sullivan.

Why restart the process?

The city of Phoenix says, "The City Manager has determined that to find the right person for the job, there needs to be a new recruitment process."

