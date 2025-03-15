Phoenix names 4 finalists for police chief

The Brief The City of Phoenix announced four finalists for the next chief of police. The remaining candidates come after a nationwide search that began in December 2024.



The City of Phoenix has named four finalists to become the next permanent chief of police. One of the finalists, the man who currently holds the title on an interim basis, is Michael Sullivan.

The backstory:

Sullivan replaced Jeri Williams after she retired in 2022. He's overseen the department through a Department of Justice investigation over allegations officers routinely used excessive force and discriminated against residents.

The department has introduced changes to its use of force policy following the investigation, but the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, a union that represents officers, recently published a survey, finding 88% do not think Sullivan should be the permanent chief.

Another current Phoenix Police Department member was named a finalist: Ed DeCastro is currently Assistant Chief of Investigations. He's been with the department for 24 years.

A former math teacher, DeCastro has also spent time in the department's homicide, training, and family investigation units.

Ed Wessing currently serves in the Mesa Police Department. He's been with MPD for 29 years, currently as Assistant Chief, overseeing training, human resources, and other roles. Wessing is also a Marine veteran.

The lone candidate from outside Arizona is Casey Johnson. He's currently a Deputy Chief for the Oakland Police Department in California.

Johnson oversees their field and special operations. He's been with OPD for 23 years. He is also a former college football player.

What's next:

All four will be present at a public forum on March 19, giving residents a chance to hear from them and ask questions.

"The moderated public forum will be held at the Phoenix City Council Chambers, beginning at 5 pm. It will also air on PHXTV and will be streamed live on YouTube. During the forum, the candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves to the community and answer as many questions as possible," stated city officials on phoenix.gov.

You can submit feedback and questions to the candidates on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PoliceChief25.