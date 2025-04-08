Top White House officials visit Arizona for Border Security Expo

The Brief Arizona was host to border czar Tom Homan & Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on April 8. They're in town for the Border Security Expo, and to further their immigration enforcement plans under the Trump administration.



Border security remains a major issue in Arizona, and that's why multiple top White House officials are visiting the Valley.

What we know:

Border czar Tom Homan and U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem were both in Phoenix on April 8. They were here for the Border Security Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The visits come as the Trump administration continues immigration and border security crackdowns.

What they're saying:

Homan spoke at the state capitol, saying illegal border crossings are down 94%.

"President Trump gave me three things to do. Three responsibilities. One, secure the border. Two, run deportation operations, the largest deportation operations we've ever seen. I'm going to tell you why that's important. And three, to find missing children," he said.

Less than a minute into his speech, Homan acknowledged some lawmakers as they walked out in opposition.

"I love it. Thank you for making my day. I love haters. They make my day every day," he said.

Outside the capitol, House Democrats made their voices heard.

"This agency deports people who are lawfully present in this country. It separates families. It's targeted. Targeting people who have built lives here, who contribute, who paid taxes to raise children, and who care for their aging parents," said Arizona House Democrat Rep. Betty Villegas.

Earlier in the day, Noem took part in a deportation raid with ICE agents. The New York Post said three migrants with extensive criminal histories were arrested in the operation.

At the expo, Noem talked about why she told President Donald Trump she wanted to be the Homeland Security Secretary.

"I said, 'Sir, I'd like to be the Secretary of Homeland Security.' And he said, ‘Why would you want to do that?’ And I said, 'Sir, because it's your number one priority and you need to have someone in that job that is actually strong enough to do what you promised the American people,'" she said.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels attended the expo and shared his reaction after hearing from these top U.S. officials.

"To see the all the people here from Washington, D.C., that are now engaging with your state, local partners. That tells me we got a prioritization. We also are sharing this operation, this challenge," Sheriff Dannels said.

The other side:

U.S. Senator representing Arizona, Ruben Gallego, posted a video to his X account, formerly Twitter, saying Noem doesn't know how to hold a gun, or run the Dept. of Homeland Security.

Gallego is a retired U.S. Marine who was deployed to Iraq as an infantryman.

His post was in response to Noem's X post, showing her holding a gun and thanking law enforcement members.

What you can do:

The expo is being held from April 8 to 9. You can learn more about it by clicking here.