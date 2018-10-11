CBP finds $1.7M in methamphetamine inside SUV at U.S.- Mexico border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers announced Friday they'd made a stunning find inside an SUV at the U.S.-Mexico border: methamphetamines valued at over $1.7 million.
Border Patrol rescues 17 migrants lost on military bombing range in Arizona
More than a dozen migrants were rescued in southwestern Arizona after they crossed into a military bombing range and became lost, according to Border Patrol.
U.S. Border Patrol stops a group of 1,036 migrants fleeing violence in Central America
A group of hundreds of migrants crossed the Rio Grande and illegally entered the United States in El Paso, Texas, early in the morning on May 29, 2019, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Migrant surge puts Yuma in emergency humanitarian crisis
A rural border city in Arizona sees no end in sight to the surge of migrants and families crossing the border into their community. Charlie Lapastora with FOX News reports.
Mexican officials find 289 migrants in tractor-trailer rigs
Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas say they have detained 289 Central American migrants, including some children with measles and other illnesses.
Yuma declares emergency at the border over migrants
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls has declared a state of emergency to deal with the number of families being released from Border Patrol custody into the city.
Migrant caravan reaches town on Texas border
A caravan of about 1,600 Central American migrants camped in the Mexican border city of Piedras Negras, just west of Eagle Pass, Texas.
US fires tear gas across Mexico border to stop migrants
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) - U.S. authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants who tried to breach the border fence in Tijuana.
Border officials alarmed by migrants abandoned in the desert
Smugglers in recent weeks have been abandoning large groups of Guatemalan and other Central American migrants in Arizona's harsh cactus-studded Sonoran Desert near the border with Mexico, alarming Border Patrol officials who say the trend is putting hundreds of children at risk.
Border Patrol agent assaulted by undocumented immigrant
A U.S. Border Patrol agent avoided getting stabbed by an undocumented immigrant thanks to his radio.
Volunteers find 5 sets of skeletal remains in Arizona desert
An organization that helps migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border says volunteers found five separate sets of skeletal remains deep in the Arizona desert within five days.