Trump set to speak at Tempe rally as campaign nears home stretch | 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump is set to speak at a rally his campaign organized in the East Valley on Oct. 24.

Per Trump's campaign website, the rally is set to take place at 2:00 p.m., at Mullett Arena in Tempe. Doors opened at 10:00 a.m., and the rally is set to start at 2:00 p.m.

As a result of the rally, officials with the Arizona State University Police Department said that Packard Street will be closed between Rio Salado Parkway and 6th Street. The closure began at 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 23.

"With limited parking, mass transit might be the way to go," police wrote.

The last time former President Trump made a stop in Arizona was on Oct. 13, when he held a rally in Prescott Valley. In August, Trump addressed supporters at a campaign rally in Glendale. That rally took place one day after Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination during their convention in Chicago.

The former president's latest campaign stop in Arizona came just a day after his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke at an event in Phoenix. It also came a day after former President Bill Clinton was in the Valley to campaign for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign. Two days after former President Trump's rally. Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz is scheduled to visit Arizona. President Joe Biden is also scheduled to visit Arizona in the coming days.

Arizona is one of the battleground states where the competition between Harris and former President Donald Trump has been particularly intense.

Trump to appear with Tucker Carlson in Glendale next week

On Oct. 31, Trump will appear as a guest on Tucker Carlson's live tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

The event starts at 6 p.m., but attendees are advised to arrive by 4 p.m. Tickets for the event went on sale Thursday morning.