Expand / Collapse search

Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley

By
Updated  October 8, 2024 10:12am MST
2024 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Dodge County airport in Juneau, Wisconsin, October 6, 2024. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Former President Donald Trump will be returning to Arizona this weekend where he will hold a campaign rally.

Trump's campaign announced on Tuesday that he will hold a rally on Oct. 13 at the Findley Toyota Arena in Prescott Valley. Trump was in Arizona last month when he held a rally in Tucson.

"President Trump will highlight Kamala Harris' devastating policies that have wreaked havoc on Arizonans from the border to their wallets," Trump's campaign wrote in a news release.

Trump's visit to Arizona will come on the heels of both parties in the presidential race making campaign stops in the Grand Canyon State.

Related

VP Harris, Gov. Walz, Sen. Vance and First lady Jill Biden to visit Arizona this week
article

VP Harris, Gov. Walz, Sen. Vance and First lady Jill Biden to visit Arizona this week

With Election Day just weeks away, Arizona is seeing campaign stop after campaign stop as parties try to drum up votes in the swing state.

Trump's Prescott Valley rally is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

You can register for tickets online by clicking here.