Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley

The Brief Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Prescott Valley on Oct. 13. The rally is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Findley Toyota Arena.



Trump's campaign announced on Tuesday that he will hold a rally on Oct. 13 at the Findley Toyota Arena in Prescott Valley. Trump was in Arizona last month when he held a rally in Tucson.

"President Trump will highlight Kamala Harris' devastating policies that have wreaked havoc on Arizonans from the border to their wallets," Trump's campaign wrote in a news release.

Trump's visit to Arizona will come on the heels of both parties in the presidential race making campaign stops in the Grand Canyon State.

Trump's Prescott Valley rally is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

You can register for tickets online by clicking here.